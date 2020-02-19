Pulse bus stop creates

hazard at Willow Lawn

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Whoever decided to place the Pulse bus stop at the eastbound corner of West Broad Street and Willow Lawn Drive created a road hazard. I have seen so many near accidents as drivers try to make a right turn onto Willow Lawn drive around a Pulse bus when it is parked at that stop.

Also, I was told by a clerk at one of the Willow Lawn stores that people who ride the Pulse and leave their cars in Willow Lawn's parking lots will have their vehicles towed.

I have suggested that the bus stop be moved to what is now the Washington Redskin's training center, which, in my opinion, is a waste. The Pulse buses I see usually are more than half empty. I wonder if GRTC is losing money operating that bus line?

Martin Goodman.

Richmond.

