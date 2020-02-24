Rabbi supports
Virginia Values Act
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the rabbi of Temple Beth-El, one of central Virginia’s oldest and largest Jewish congregations, I am committed to nurturing a more inclusive community and advocating for equality and dignity for all.
I support the Virginia Values Act because this measure is a landmark civil rights bill that will provide critical protections for LGBTQ people, people of color, women, veterans and people of faith. The bill also creates new protections forbidding discrimination on the basis of religion for all Virginians.
I care deeply about Virginians of faith and their sincerely held religious beliefs. And the good news is freedom of religion is protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and by the Virginia Constitution.
The Virginia Values Act provides reasonable exemptions for religiously affiliated organizations and educational institutions, including fully exempting those that are not, in fact, open to the public. It also would allow religiously affiliated organizations and educational institutions to hire only employees who are members of their faith or to prefer such workers. These are in line with existing exemptions under federal law and are designed to strike a fair balance between religious freedom and equal treatment of all people.
One of the most important values we have is treating others the way we want to be treated. Failing to protect others from discrimination goes against that principle and hurts us all. LGBTQ people are our friends, neighbors, family members and co-workers. They should have the same basic protections as everyone else — to live their lives with safety, privacy and dignity.
Rabbi Michael Knopf.
Temple Beth-El,
Richmond.
BINGO... Whee we oppress any group we do the foundation work to oppress us all... Just remember that the HATERS in America are preaching FASCISM and the enemy of FASCISM is FREEDOM and LIBERTY... ~~~ Bob
