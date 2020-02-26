Ranked-choice voting

could add to voting woes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Ranked-choice voting is a formula for confusion and will weaken the "one person, one vote" principle that has been with our republic from the beginning. What if a voter only wants to vote for one person because he thinks that candidate either will win or at least be in a runoff instead of making additional choices? This will tend to skew the voting results if others are voting for the second or third choices. Even with ranked voting, there still will have to be a runoff if “no majority emerges in round one” just like the elections we already have.

As for making “campaigns less divisive,” that is a pipe dream at best. Candidates will still go after each other, and this option does nothing to stop their divisive attitudes, ads or actions. As for low turnouts, ranked-choice voting is more likely to depress the already low turnouts because some might think, "Why vote if my first or second choice doesn’t make it?" It will discourage many voters from voting at all.

Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, is correct in her analysis: “split elections and less certainty.” What we have might not be perfect, but at least it has been working for many years, so why fix it if it isn’t broken?

John F. McGeorge Jr.

North Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started