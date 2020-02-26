Ranked-choice voting
could add to voting woes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Ranked-choice voting is a formula for confusion and will weaken the "one person, one vote" principle that has been with our republic from the beginning. What if a voter only wants to vote for one person because he thinks that candidate either will win or at least be in a runoff instead of making additional choices? This will tend to skew the voting results if others are voting for the second or third choices. Even with ranked voting, there still will have to be a runoff if “no majority emerges in round one” just like the elections we already have.
As for making “campaigns less divisive,” that is a pipe dream at best. Candidates will still go after each other, and this option does nothing to stop their divisive attitudes, ads or actions. As for low turnouts, ranked-choice voting is more likely to depress the already low turnouts because some might think, "Why vote if my first or second choice doesn’t make it?" It will discourage many voters from voting at all.
Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, is correct in her analysis: “split elections and less certainty.” What we have might not be perfect, but at least it has been working for many years, so why fix it if it isn’t broken?
John F. McGeorge Jr.
North Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
All the wailing about voting. Complete with wails about one person one vote.....Ranked Choice Voting is not a big deal.....It works.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.