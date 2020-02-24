Reader backs Buttigieg
for his inclusiveness
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I met Pete Buttigieg when we were freshmen at Harvard University. Since his first campaign for Indiana treasurer, I have supported him from afar with donations. Now, I’m doing all I can to support his presidential campaign.
Buttigieg has an indirect connection with Richmond that illustrates why I find him a compelling candidate. John “Jack” Shelby Spong, local retired bishop and author of 26 books, ordained the first openly gay Episcopal priest in 1989. Buttigieg is gay and a devout Episcopalian whose marriage was made possible by Spong’s actions.
Recently, Spong and 21 mostly undecided voters gathered at my house for a chat about Buttigieg and faith. Spong shared why he supports Buttigieg and his belief that America is ready for a gay president of a new generation. Afterward, one attendee, a self-identified Republican, announced that she'll be voting for Buttigieg.
This is the inclusive power of Buttigieg and the legacy of Spong on which Buttigieg, in part, builds. Creating bridges where there were rifts. Demonstrating, not through bellicosity and hate but by example and an attitude of possibility that we can move forward together.
One of Buttigieg's policies that speaks to me, as an urban planner, a vestry member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and a Richmonder, is his stance on equity. Buttigieg, like me, believes we can’t replace racist policies with neutral ones. We must be intentional in reversing racism. That’s why Buttigieg proposed the Douglass Plan to tackle systemwide racial inequality. No other candidate has put forward as bold of a plan to combat structural racism and empower black Americans.
Buttigieg’s message is reaching a broad coalition as he leads the delegate count after strong performances in both Iowa and New Hampshire. He can beat President Donald Trump. Please join me in voting for Buttigieg on March 3.
Maritza E. Mercado Pechin.
Richmond.
Feel the Bern!!! ~~~ Bob
