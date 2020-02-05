Reader balks at phrases
used in 'Vexit' editorial
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While I agree with the general premise of the editorial that ran recently dismissing “Vexit,” I was disappointed with the assertion that Virginians have been “blindsided by the array of liberal legislation." This couldn't be further from the truth.
This past November, Virginia voters endorsed change by voting for legislators who campaigned on protecting reproductive rights and passing commonsense gun violence prevention legislation. A recent Public Policy Polling survey found that 89% of Virginians believe the decision to end a pregnancy should be made by the woman with the support of those she loves and trusts — not by the Virginia General Assembly.
I also take umbrage at the author's inclusion of the phrase “late-term abortion" in this session's litany of "liberal" laws. The reproductive health legislation advancing is supported by a majority of Virginians and repeals medically unnecessary barriers to accessing abortion care. The bill does not address, or even impact, statute related to abortion later in pregnancy, as this editorial implies. If anything, the current restrictions on abortion make it increasingly difficult to make medical decisions earlier in pregnancy. Removing these barriers allows people to access care early, when care has the lowest risk of complications.
Jamie Lockhart.
Executive Director,
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia & Planned Parenthood Virginia PAC.
Richmond.
