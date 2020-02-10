Reader believes disgust
over actions is misplaced
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Much has been said about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up a copy of President Donald Trump’s litany of exaggerations and half-truths, and she has been roundly condemned in the blogosphere and on the opinion pages of various papers, even the RTD. I want to say to all of those who disparaged the speaker, and who claim that they were disgusted by her behavior:
You weren’t disgusted when Trump bragged about grabbing women’s privates, or when he mocked a handicapped reporter, and you were not disgusted when he belittled an American hero for being a prisoner of war, but you’re disgusted because she tore up some papers.
And you were not disgusted when he questioned the knowledge and integrity of military leaders, and when he sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin against our own intelligence services. You are not disgusted that he has told thousands of lies to the American people, and that his compulsive tweets degrade anyone who doesn’t agree with him, or that he called our FBI scum, or that he lifts environmental protections so that his cronies can make more money.
You are not disgusted that he has no need for facts, and promotes conspiracy theories or when he doesn’t seem to grasp the meaning of moral character, or that we have lost almost all of our old allies while he courts dictators. You are not disgusted that we are living under the most corrupt president in our history, but Pelosi has torn up some papers and that disgusts you?
Really? That says more about you than anything else, and it isn’t good. Try and put your disgust where it is needed and where it might do some good. If you don’t, then you are simply an enabler and collaborator.
Norbert Mayr.
Prince George.
