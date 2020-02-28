Reader defends stance
on exceptionalism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My recent letter on James Madison and American exceptionalism resulted in a tangential response from letter writer Bill Melton. He makes clear he is an ardent opponent of the Electoral College and because of that opposition, he fails to understand the major theme of my letter (which I did not "torpedo").
My clear focus is on the motivations and efforts of James Madison. I quote Madison's 1819 letter to demonstrate his desire for the American republic's origins and subsequent lessons to be available to posterity. I go on to describe Madison's daily notes (in his own devised shorthand) at the Constitutional Convention and his later instructions for his work to be published after his death.
Nowhere in my letter do I argue for maintaining or jettisoning the Electoral College. I use the delegate's struggle to create a selection process for the chief executive to illustrate Madison's success at leaving an exhaustive historical record of conflicting ideas, the political realities of the time and the necessity for compromise.
It is without accident that my conclusion uses some of the language of Madison's 1819 letter: "Madison's tour de force account lifted the veil not to leave a fable for posterity, but constitutional ideas evolving in the cauldron of debate and compromise." The exceptional American is James Madison and the American exceptionalism is his unique and enduring contribution available to anyone with an interest in the world's oldest written constitution.
Jack Strafford.
Henrico.
