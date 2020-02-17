Reader heralds

'sleazebags' in action

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Over the past three years, President Donald Trump has insulted some of our finest intelligence agencies, agency directors and employees with abusive names. One name he uses is “sleazebag.”

I earned my “sleazebag” credentials working for more than 50 years with the CIA and elsewhere in the intelligence community, where there were many “sleazebags” hard at work.

Wonder why we have not had a spate of terrorist attacks while Europe has been hit numerous times? One reason is two young women who were in one of my classes at the FBI. They developed a method of analyzing raw Intelligence that thwarted 12 planned terrorist attacks on the U.S. in an 18-month period. I am honored to have worked with those FBI “sleazebags.”

Iraqi and Afghan immigrants have been in my classes. These men brought their families here for safety. They repaid the United States by going into battle with our soldiers to interrogate prisoners. These great American immigrant “sleazebags” did not let bone spurs prevent them from putting their lives on the line for the U.S.

I have worked with hundreds of Trump’s so-called “sleazebags” throughout the intelligence community — analysts and officers who tirelessly bring child molesters, drug traffickers, embezzlers, thieves and foreign agents to justice.

I am a “sleazebag” because I served as part of the Stabilisation Force peacekeeping mission in Bosnia where Serbs were hunting Americans. Snipers and landmines were part of my daily concern. I am proud of my “sleazebag” status.

David Cariens.

Kilmarnock.

