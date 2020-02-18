Reader says data doesn't
show need for inspections
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Robert Lusk is yet another correspondent praising and requesting retention of vehicle inspections. While it might be counterintuitive to many people, as was pointed out months ago in this publication by a former transportation department official, there are no data to support the contention that states with inspections have lower accident or fatality rates than those without. This information has been available for many years.
Almost all dealers and some independent shops routinely provide checklists and recommended repairs that essentially duplicate the state inspection requirements at no charge any time a vehicle is in for service. I am certain that most shops would perform similar checks at little or no charge, hoping to find something in need of attention. Anyone wishing to reassure himself could have this done yearly or even every six months, and yes I am old enough to remember the six month interval that was thankfully changed years ago. Like your correspondent, I tend to keep cars for a long time and would agree that those cars with high mileage or age need more regular scrutiny, but this can be achieved by responsible individuals without state mandate.
The reason for retention of inspections at any interval should be a demonstrated improvement in safety for the driving public, not revenue for repair shops (as has been cited on this page) or yearly reassurance for those who could acquire the same information on their own.
I am in favor of abolishing the inspection requirement, but even a two-year interval that has been proposed would be an improvement over current law.
Jeffery L. Schul.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.