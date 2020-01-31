Reader sees 'arbitrary'
use of power by majority
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The party of big government is wielding arbitrary and unconstitutional power in Virginia under authority of the tyranny of the majority. Notwithstanding any pettifogging legalese, “shall not be infringed” is as plain as English can be spoken. The founders constituted our government as a federation to diffuse the despotic power of monarchs and majorities, and further guaranteed our inalienable rights in the first 10 amendments to the Constitution — rights that may only be voluntarily relinquished by the people themselves. Power-seekers, therefore, must use persuasion to gain it. Force might come later to secure it. History has shown us the results of persuasion by the ministries of propaganda in Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia.
The more rights the citizenry is persuaded to relinquish, the more power accrues to government. Government persuasion often comes in the form of assurances of greater security in exchange for “reasonable, commonsense laws.” These must be implemented with the consent of the governed, but “consent of the governed” is not universal. It is only the consent of the simple majority who have been persuaded to give up their inalienable rights in exchange for arbitrarily designated “reasonable, commonsense laws.” But this destroys the inalienable rights of the minority who have not been so persuaded. There, then, is the tyranny of the majority who have unwittingly — or with calculation — sold us out to the party of big government.
As a result, Second Amendment sanctuaries have arisen across Virginia. They do not deny the right of the majority to command justly. They deny the right of the majority to command arbitrarily.
H.V. Traywick Jr.
Richmond.
