Reader sees fraying
of fabric of the state
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We've been flying a Virginia state flag in our front yard along with our American flag for a while, and I noticed today that the Virginia flag is becoming frayed on the edges. I immediately thought that the frayed edges are somewhat symbolic, even though I know it's against respectable flag etiquette. I started thinking about how we've always been proud of our Virginia heritage — the patriots who fought against Britain and the Founding Fathers who had the foresight to draw up our amazing U.S. Constitution. I thought about the changing values in our state: gambling is becoming more acceptable, marijuana is on the verge of becoming legal, freedom of speech and other freedoms in the Bill of Rights are being challenged and eroded.
I'd really like to see a Virginia that I can be proud of again — a state that values all citizens by making improvements that benefit the general public, such as maintaining our roads statewide instead of investing billions of dollars in the passenger rail service that only benefits travelers between Richmond and Washington, D.C.; raising salaries of all state employees, not just teachers; upgrading school facilities instead of arguing about renaming the schools. Maybe I'll keep flying the tattered Virginia flag a bit longer, in the hopes that I can replace it one day with a brighter flag representing a brighter future for our state.
Linda C. Tibbs.
Rockville.
