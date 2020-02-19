Reader takes issue

with Singletary column

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Michelle Singletary's article in a recent Sunday Business section of the Richmond Times-Dispatch states that the U.S. tax code exacerbates income divide by race. The writer could have explored tweaks to the tax codes that might help poorer members of our society a bit, but no, the message is that the problem is skin color.

The U.S. tax code rewards behaviors that encourage societal stability, as in a good-paying job (for which one needs some education), a stable home life, marriage in which to nurture the next generation, reasonably good health and a secure retirement. These are goals of every stable society in the world.

The tax code is colorblind, but one could argue that it does penalize certain behaviors: dropping out of school, working gigs or not at all, not marrying to create a home for children, having children out of wedlock, involvement with illegal drugs and guns. These are behaviors that cripple people. The government, meaning "we the people," does try to remedy many of these problems with job training, day care, some free health care, low interest rates for home buyers and many social services.

Values for a healthy society are not new. Every free nation values its people. But there is never enough tax money generated to fulfill every need for every person, no matter how high the taxes. Every citizen needs to work toward being independent of the government and to contribute to a broader tax base to better serve all citizens.

The criteria for success in our American society is well-defined and supported by those who work and pay taxes. Those tax dollars benefit all in varying proportions, but certainly not by color.

Jane B. Abbott.

Richmond.

