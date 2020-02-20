Reader weighs in

on Electoral College

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read the article in Sunday’s Times-Dispatch regarding the bill sponsored by Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, to move Virginia away from the Electoral College. In the article, Levine is quoted as saying, “Anyone who opposes this bill is against democracy.” Obviously, Levine’s test of patriotism is doing away with the Electoral College. I oppose his bill but I do support our republic form of government as articulated by the framers in the Constitution where Article II, Section I, and the 12th Amendment deal with the Electoral College. The framers struggled but came up with a process to protect the rights of all states and citizens, not just those with the largest populations.

The 2016 national election results are exactly what worried the framers. Donald Trump won 30 states to Hillary Clinton’s 20 and although Clinton won the popular vote by 2.9 million votes, her winning margin came from one state, California, where Clinton won by 4.27 million votes. Remove California’s majority from the count and Trump not only wins 30 states to Clinton's 20 but he also wins the popular vote as well. So, I ask Levine and the others who support this bill, who is really in favor of democracy? It seems he and his fellow Democrats are willing to subjugate Virginia voters to the will of California, and I question their real motive, fairness or power.

Paul Allen.

Midlothian.

