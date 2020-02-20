Reader weighs in
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Electoral College was created to reduce the dominance of the larger states over the smaller states, and to force successful candidates to get broad support across many states, rather than deep support in a few states. Replacing the Electoral College with the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will clearly reduce the influence of Virginians in selecting future presidents. It also will encourage candidates to run narrow versus broad campaigns, which is not helpful to uniting us as a nation. Do we really want supermajorities in California to dominate national politics more than they already do?
James G. Russell.
Midlothian.
