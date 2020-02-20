Reader weighs in

on Electoral College

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Electoral College was created to reduce the dominance of the larger states over the smaller states, and to force successful candidates to get broad support across many states, rather than deep support in a few states. Replacing the Electoral College with the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will clearly reduce the influence of Virginians in selecting future presidents. It also will encourage candidates to run narrow versus broad campaigns, which is not helpful to uniting us as a nation. Do we really want supermajorities in California to dominate national politics more than they already do?

James G. Russell.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started