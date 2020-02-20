Reader weighs in
on Electoral College
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, says that his bill, HB 177, will make sure that every Virginian's vote would count when the bill would do just the opposite.
The bill, which passed the House, would award all of Virginia's electoral votes to the candidate who wins the most votes in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. That means if 60% of Virginians vote for one candidate and the popular vote from New York, California, etc. differs from Virginia's choice, we would give our votes to the other candidate. It is a slap in the face to Virginia voters in that case. It would be allowing New York and California to run the country.
Levine says that "anyone who opposes this bill, opposes democracy." Actually, anyone who supports this bill opposes the Constitution.
Gene Donner.
Mechanicsville.
