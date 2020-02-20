Reader weighs in

on Electoral College

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the front-page story in Sunday's RTD edition about the bill in House of Delegates to move Virginia away from the Electoral College system, Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, said, “Every Virginian’s vote should count. Anyone who opposes this bill opposes democracy.” The problem with this quote is it flies in the face of the intent of the framers of the U.S. Constitution.

They did not form a purely democratic form of government, but a republic, or a democratic republic, as some call it. The framers, in their great foresight, saw a day when the more populous states could dominate the political landscape with very little voice given to the smaller states. The Electoral College is the firewall that the framers put into the Constitution to ensure that no group of densely populated states or cities could choose the president at the exclusion of the smaller states.

It appears that the Democratic Party has concluded it can never control our national elections with the Electoral College in place. House Bill 177 in the Virginia House of Delegates starts the dismantling of our U.S. Constitution. Either Levine and his fellow Democratic lawmakers don’t understand the type of government our Founding Fathers constructed, or they do understand it, and they are intent on changing it to gain political power. Either way, all Virginians, whether Republicans or Democrats, should be appalled at the destruction of our Constitution.

Ken Barnes.

Mechanicsville.

