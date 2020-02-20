Reader weighs in
on Electoral College
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’m troubled with the movement to do away with the Electoral College system and most of the comments made by Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, in Sunday’s paper.
Our Founding Fathers created the Electoral College to make certain that smaller and less populous states have an equal voice in who and how our government was run. Under this movement toward a National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, California and New York would have undue influence on the outcome of a national election because of their size.
Levine states, “Anyone who opposes this bill opposes democracy.” Does that mean that the greatest country in the world has been doing it all wrong? He further states that it’s a flawed system. Really? It’s been working just fine for more than 240 years. I do agree with his statement that every Virginian's vote should count. Before we allow 50 to 60 delegates to make such an important decision, I propose a referendum in the November election that truly allows the people of Virginia to decide if this is the path we want to pursue. My hunch is Levine will be opposed to such a suggestion.
Ken Aspinall.
Henrico.
