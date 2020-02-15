Reader won't bemoan

loss of Navy Hill deal

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to a recent Letter to the Editor from Gary Stettinius, who is sure that we all are going to be looking back in 10 years at the Richmond City Council's decision to scrap the Navy Hill project and bemoan what might have been. I believe we will always applaud the City Council members, who love the history of our city. It's common sense: Tourists come to Richmond to see history. Once it's demolished, there's no bringing it back. Richmond will survive without destroying it. Ten years from now we will remember what might have been and will be grateful that it isn't.

Millie Edwards.

Glen Allen.

