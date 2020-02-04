Remember those who
died serving the U.S.
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Let us not forget that while serving their country, Air Force Lt. Colonel Paul K. Voss, 46, and Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, 30, also died in a plane crash — not in California but in the Eastern Afghanistan province of Ghazni.
May they rest in peace.
Susan A. Hutcheson.
North Chesterfield.
