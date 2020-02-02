Right-to-work repeal
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After having lived in a deep blue state for 19 years, returning to Virginia was one of my happiest days. I lived and paid handsomely for the full blue state experience and couldn't wait to escape it. Frankly, I never saw it coming to Virginia. I worry now that few of our state legislators, and the voters who put them in office, fully appreciate the road map they're now creating and its almost irreversible path. The playbooks from New York, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut and other deep blue states have not been models of success, and Virginia is now at greater risk of joining them.
Following the playbook, next up for our new majority is killing Virginia's 70-year old right-to-work law. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that "the rate of job growth was two times higher in right-to-work states between 2008 and 2018 than in states where workers were compelled to join unions or pay dues as a condition of employment." Good examples are the many foreign automakers that built huge new factories and created tens of thousands of new jobs only in states with strong right-to-work laws. Much closer to home, The Journal also reported that "right to work also made Northern Virginia more attractive to businesses compared to Maryland's Washington, D.C., suburbs. Northern Virginia last year accounted for 73% of new jobs in the D.C. metro area." Our state legislators, especially those from Northern Virginia, Tidewater and the Richmond area, should allow those facts to fully sink in before killing a long-standing law that's been critically important to Virginia's AAA bond rating, prosperous business environment and consistent status as a No. 1 state for business.
If the new majority ignores the risks to our state's economy and its taxpayers, Gov. Ralph Northam should, as he promised to do, act to protect Virginia's right-to-work law.
Roger W. Spence.
Goochland County.
Why do businesses like to come to Virginia? Because they like the climate? Because people are friendlier? I don’t think so. They come because they can buy our labor more cheaply than elsewhere. They come because we are “business friendly” and go out of our way to tolerate lower wages and fewer benefits. Who needs higher wages and longer vacations? Not the good people of Virginia.
