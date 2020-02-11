Rude audience behavior

spoiled show's ending

Editor, times-Dispatch:

I have always been amazed at how polite Richmonders are, but sadly, at a recent Saturday matinee performance of “Cats” at the Altria Theater, this was not the case.

Many people thought it was more important to leave the theater first than to wait until the performance had ended. This caused congestion in the aisles, and when the performers came down from the stage to dance in the aisles, they could barely move.

In addition, there was a final number followed by the performers taking their bows. All of this was blocked by the people trying to leave. It also cheated the performers of a standing ovation, which they had justly earned.

Lois Castillo.

Goochland.

