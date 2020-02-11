Rude audience behavior
spoiled show's ending
Editor, times-Dispatch:
I have always been amazed at how polite Richmonders are, but sadly, at a recent Saturday matinee performance of “Cats” at the Altria Theater, this was not the case.
Many people thought it was more important to leave the theater first than to wait until the performance had ended. This caused congestion in the aisles, and when the performers came down from the stage to dance in the aisles, they could barely move.
In addition, there was a final number followed by the performers taking their bows. All of this was blocked by the people trying to leave. It also cheated the performers of a standing ovation, which they had justly earned.
Lois Castillo.
Goochland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I was actually at that show too. Part of the reason is - just in my view - that people thought the end of the play had occurred earlier than it did. Between the lighting and the applause, many in the audience might have believed it was over before it really was.
We had an elderly person in our party who has mobility issues and getting to the elevator was of tantamount importance to her.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.