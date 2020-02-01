School clinics provide
more than just supplies
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the nurse at Goochland High School, I was pleased to read RTD reporter Sabrina Moreno’s recent story about proposed legislation in the General Assembly that would require Virginia public schools to provide free menstrual supplies to their students. My school, as well as Goochland Middle, have been able to provide this benefit to our students thanks to the generosity of the Goochland Woman’s Club. Once a month, a representative comes to the clinic and drops off boxes of supplies. We are incredibly grateful and so are our students.
While the new legislation is focused on these products being stored in bathrooms for convenience and to stave off “embarrassment of trekking to the nurse clinic,” it would be misguided to require this service be shifted from nurse’s clinics. When girls come to the clinic for these supplies, it also is a time for the nurse to check in with them. It provides a space to have conversations about any questions they might have related to health, their bodies or whatever might be on their mind at the moment. Each of these conversations helps to empower students to take charge of their health care.
The role of the school nurse is evolving. We aren't just hunkered down in our clinics handing out bandages, ice and medication but instead we work closely with educators, school counselors and mental health supports within the school system. I encourage all students (and staff) to take a walk to see the school nurse, regardless of the reason.
Kent Duffey.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.