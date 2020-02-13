Second Fleet needed
to keep America safe
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to Deputy Opinions Editor Robin Beres for her column “Old adversary: New challenges,” on what many of us who were raised and worked against the Soviet Union in the Cold War always have known and the politicians have overlooked. The Cold War between Russia and the United States never was over. The ending of the KGB never happened. “Russia never stopped being a threat” is an accurate statement. It's about time the Navy recommissioned the Second Fleet, headquartered in Norfolk. We need the newly reinstated fleet to patrol our East Coast. The Soviet Union might have changed its name, way back before many of our readers know of, but the Russian ships are back. The White House and Congress need to wake up to being fooled by a country with strong bear claws and fists.
Oliver Hedgepeth.
North Chesterfield.
