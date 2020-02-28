Self-discipline needed
to fight obesity epidemic
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent article printed in the Richmond Times-Dispatch about the rise and dangers of obesity should be a wake-up call for us. Nearly half of us will be obese by 2030 if the trend holds. The elephant in the room is us.
A huge driver of the demand for costly health care services and pharmaceuticals is poor behavior as many of us overeat, smoke, abuse substances, fail to follow physician instructions and forgo exercise.
Many of the presidential wannabes talk about access to health care but none seriously addresses our behavior or the excessive charges by health care providers and Big Pharma.
We as individuals need to take action. While there are those afflicted by neurological diseases, cancer, genetic obesity and other noninduced maladies, even those affected and the rest of us can more effectively manage our health. We could eat less, eat more healthfully, reduce substance use, quit smoking and exercise regularly. In short, this is a lifestyle change.
As for public policies, we might offer incentives for healthy behavior, e.g., lower co-pays if our weight is within limits and increase cost for excess weight and evidence of other unhealthy behavior, much as safe drivers get rewards. We could tax sugar products as we do tobacco and increase taxes on alcohol and marijuana wherever legalized.
This is not rocket science, but it does require some self-discipline.
Walt Pulliam Jr.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.