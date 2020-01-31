Should counties be able
to join a different state?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With respect to the pending West Virginia legislative resolutions that would invite Virginia municipalities to switch states and to the increasing tension between red and blue localities across the country: Our founders understood that situations and attitudes change, but that changes in government should not be made too casually or frequently. They further understood that power accumulated by factions would be exercised and that provisions were needed to restrict power’s accumulation and redistribute it periodically. Thus, they established varied representations, terms of office and means of election for officials, and required a decennial census followed by realignment of legislative districts.
Whether individual or groups of states might leave the union was more or less settled in 1865, but should the boundaries of current states be considered immutable? There are precedents for adjustments. In addition to West Virginia's partition from Virginia, the Texas constitution retains a provision dating to its admission to the union as a single state that would allow it to divide into three separate states. There also have been periodic adjustments to municipal boundaries within states and along state boundaries throughout the history of the nation, and the original colonies and territories that it encompasses.
How would the balance of power between localities within a state, between states and between the states and federal government be affected if municipalities had the opportunity periodically to choose whether to remain within their current state or realign with a contiguous state? Such a practice could be determined by plebiscite rather than by elected officials, with super-majority approval required to protect the rights of minorities. Referendums could be limited to no more than every 20 years since an adjustment in power and relationships via legislative districts already occurs every 10 years.
The idea behind the West Virginia resolutions deserves serious consideration.
Thomas Singleton Driscoll.
Richmond.
