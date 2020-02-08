Should mounted unit move
from horses to bikes?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Why does the Richmond Police's Mounted Unit still ride horses, instead of changing with the times and swapping horse saddles for bike saddles?
According to an article in Virginia Living, it costs $11,500 to care for each horse each year. There are three active horses, and they work on average for 10-12 years. If each horse is active for 10 years, that's $345,000 for the three horses.
I am not sure if that is just basic care, or if it includes the multiweek training for the officers, as well as the horses. Plus, there are the additional uniform requirements for both the horse and its rider, transportation and other expenses. As stated by the International Police Mountain Bike Association, the average price for a fully equipped police bike is about $1,000. With proper maintenance, bikes will last for years, with no need for multimillion dollar stables.
As part of the horse's training, they are "bomb-proofed," where they are desensitized to loud, unexpected noises. As horses are naturally prey animals, their survival instinct is hard-wired for flight, so this training is highly unnatural to them. Bikes, however, require no psychological training.
Supporters of the mounted unit talk of how it maintains and improves public relations, makes officers more approachable, can cover diverse terrain, help with crowd control and is "more green" than patrol cars. Bikes offer all of these benefits as well, without the additional constant expenses horses require. Bikes would fare far better in the current, condemned stable building.
Officers on bikes could access every part of Richmond. Bikes are quiet and discreet, require much less cost to acquire and maintain, improve health of officers, support the message of bikes as transportation and community awareness of lane sharing, and just make sense. They also don't leave massive dung piles, unlike the mounted unit horses.
Elizabeth Brohar.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
An excellent letter! I think that police on horseback does offer some benefits with crowd control, but the cost-benefit analysis likely favors using bicycles instead. The Richmond PD ought to strongly consider expanding the number of officers on bicycles.
Of course, nobody has to carry a shovel with them to clean up after a bike.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.