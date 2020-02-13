$16 small price to pay

for peace of mind

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have a 2004 Ford Taurus with 104,000 miles on it. I gladly spend $16 per year to have my brakes, tires, ball joints, tire rod ends, exhaust, lights, wipers, emission controls, etc. checked for safety. I also am happy that those I share the road with have had their cars likewise checked for safety. Why in the world does Gov. Ralph Northam want to remove a requirement that obviously saves lives? Two years is too long to go without a safety inspection. At an average of 10,000 miles per year of travel, a lot can wear out or become defective on a vehicle.

Robert Lusk.

Glen Allen.

