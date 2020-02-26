'Socialized grading'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent editorial “'Mean' teachers” struck a chord with me. The main point being made is that teachers with high grading standards tend to produce more successful students than teachers who use a “socialized grading scale.” I think this is a good way to compare the effectiveness of capitalism to socialism. People who must struggle and work hard to rise will naturally develop competitive skills that will help them to succeed. Not only does the individual benefit from his or her hard work, but so does society, which realizes increased productivity, innovation and thus wealth. If the rewards of individual hard work and struggle were to be redistributed on a “socialized grading scale,” fewer people would be motivated to compete and excel. As history shows, societies that move toward socialism also move toward a lower level of individual and societal wealth.

Gerry Seeley.

Midlothian.

