'Socialized grading'
can apply to politics
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent editorial “'Mean' teachers” struck a chord with me. The main point being made is that teachers with high grading standards tend to produce more successful students than teachers who use a “socialized grading scale.” I think this is a good way to compare the effectiveness of capitalism to socialism. People who must struggle and work hard to rise will naturally develop competitive skills that will help them to succeed. Not only does the individual benefit from his or her hard work, but so does society, which realizes increased productivity, innovation and thus wealth. If the rewards of individual hard work and struggle were to be redistributed on a “socialized grading scale,” fewer people would be motivated to compete and excel. As history shows, societies that move toward socialism also move toward a lower level of individual and societal wealth.
Gerry Seeley.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.