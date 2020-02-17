Stop sacrificing troops

to Middle East conflict

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is sad to see that our young people in the armed forces continue to be maimed or killed in this senseless involvement in the Middle East. In no time at all after the United States shows the courage to stop sacrificing our people and pulls out will there be any trace of our ever having been there trying to alter centuries of turmoil in that region.

Ashton Violette.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started