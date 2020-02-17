Stop sacrificing troops
to Middle East conflict
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is sad to see that our young people in the armed forces continue to be maimed or killed in this senseless involvement in the Middle East. In no time at all after the United States shows the courage to stop sacrificing our people and pulls out will there be any trace of our ever having been there trying to alter centuries of turmoil in that region.
Ashton Violette.
Midlothian.
