Strong-arm tactic
backfired on Dominion CEO
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The postmortem of the Navy Hill project will continue for some time; failure has many fathers. One element that has been respectfully ignored, however, is the impact of two factors: Thomas Farrell’s leadership of the plan and the erosion of Dominion Energy’s reputation throughout Virginia. Perhaps silence on these aspects of the problem is in keeping with the “Virginia Way,” but they deserve analysis.
Over the past 20 years, Dominion Energy has used its financial resources to “win” many friends in the General Assembly and state government, including our current governor. With these political friends, the corporation has been able to muscle through several proposals that failed to gain public support: implementing the ecologically adverse pipeline project, siting a pipeline pumping station perilously close to an African American community, forcing removal of accepted limits on utility profits and similarly questionable objectives.
Success based on the use of political muscle rather than public persuasion can backfire on those employing the strategy, as Dominion and Farrell, its CEO, are now learning. It appears that the Dominion CEO believed that he could force the Navy Hill project through the Richmond City Council and the General Assembly using tactics from the past. But public recognition of Dominion’s strong-arm tactics has spread far and wide in Virginia, endangering many worthy projects and besmirching well-intentioned executives. In the present case, the erosion of public confidence that Dominion experienced over the years proved disastrous.
As Virginia citizens and the General Assembly become more vigilant and, regrettably, more suspicious, Dominion and Farrell would be well advised to revamp their strategies before more damage is visited on their ability to advance worthwhile projects.
William T. Walker.
Staunton.
