Super Bowl halftime show

spotlighted wrong image

Editor, Times Dispatch:

When will we wake up and put the needs of our children ahead of the pleasure of adults? When my daughter was young, her favorite television show was "Barney." I lamented to my sister one day how tired I was of hearing the songs that got stuck in my head, and that I would rather my daughter watch "Rug Rats" because at least that show had some funny moments. My sister, one of the best mothers I knew, firmly but kindly told me that it was not about what I liked, it was about what was best for my daughter. She explained that "Barney" taught things like sharing, being polite, being considerate of others and the value of every person, while "Rugrats" often had children acting disrespectful toward their parents, being sassy, sarcastic and impolite. Her words caused me to reconsider the way I looked at things, realizing that as an adult and parent it was my job to be sure my children weren't exposed to things that were inappropriate for them to see and hear.

I challenge all adults to stop for a moment and consider what we are willing to give up or set aside for the sake of the children in our community. The Super Bowl halftime show bordered on a pornographic display better suited for a strip club atmosphere. While both female performers are talented, it is disappointing that so many women feel the need to rely on sexualizing their performances rather than spotlighting their vocal and creative talents. What a missed opportunity to provide a top-notch halftime show based on creativity, talent and integrity that could inspire young girls to focus on their talents instead of trying to succeed based on their sexuality. The NFL should be ashamed of itself for allowing this type of halftime show when so many families watch and support the sport and the Super Bowl.

Ann Call.

Mechanicsville.

