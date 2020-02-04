Tax proposals are
socialism at its root
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing a gasoline tax increase of 12 cents over three years to be paid by all Virginians. The tax would support two failed government transportation systems — Amtrak and GRTC. It is socialism at its root to use taxes to support two systems that the majority of the people who pay the taxes will never use.
Where is the outrage?
Mike Webb.
Cartersville.
