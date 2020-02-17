The meaning of words
devolves under Trump
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Our language changes and evolves as the years go by. This is very normal. Reflecting on the three years of the Trump administration, I find there are many words and phrases that show us how drastically our public discourse has changed for the worst.
Let's begin with the term "unprecedented." It loses its meaning when every week an action or statement by President Donald Trump is deemed as unprecedented. Another new phrase is "alternative facts," which used to be called lies. The tweet storm or twitter rant when the president attacks an individual or an idea from his Twitter account is becoming more common.
Fact-checking to sort out lies and misrepresentations has become part of journalism. The Washington Post puts the number of false or misleading statements by the president at more than 16,000 so far. Bots and social media trolling by Americans and Russians will undoubtedly become part of the mix as the year progresses, adding to misrepresentation.
The "post truth world," a relatively new phrase or meme, is defined by the burial of objective facts by an avalanche of media aimed at emotion and personal belief. Our president excels in this world with his tweets and speeches at his rallies. Spin and some misleading statements have always been part of politics, but misinformation has been expanded beyond anything ever seen before to an actual art form by the 45th president.
William S. Hastings Jr.
Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.