There's ample room for
additional monuments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I wholeheartedly agree with the recent letter, "Include people of all races among monuments," written by Cathy Craig. There must be a good two or three miles from the Arthur Ashe monument to Horsepen Road, and this is ample room to add noteworthy individuals or groups to this imposing avenue to include statues of Virginia American Indian representatives. By all means, add information to existing monuments to the Confederacy to add historical context about the person and the Civil War. I am also encouraged by City Councilwoman Kimberly Gray's proposal to add a monument to honor black soldiers who proudly wore the Union blue. To be inclusive is the key to preserve the history of all, not just the chosen few.
Ernest Koegl.
Henrico.
Tourists come to Richmond, the capitol of the confederacy, to see the monuments and museums of the Civil War. They will not come to Richmond to see monuments dedicated to people who had no significant role in the Civil War. Richmond restaurants and lodgings will suffer. This will result in lower employment in the segment of the population most represented by local politicians who want to erase confederate history and replace it with the current flavor of "approved" history.
* contributors
Bring it on! There is plenty of room for more monuments to remember those who were significant contributions to the history of Richmond & the commonwealth.
