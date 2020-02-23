There's ample room for

additional monuments

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I wholeheartedly agree with the recent letter, "Include people of all races among monuments," written by Cathy Craig. There must be a good two or three miles from the Arthur Ashe monument to Horsepen Road, and this is ample room to add noteworthy individuals or groups to this imposing avenue to include statues of Virginia American Indian representatives. By all means, add information to existing monuments to the Confederacy to add historical context about the person and the Civil War. I am also encouraged by City Councilwoman Kimberly Gray's proposal to add a monument to honor black soldiers who proudly wore the Union blue. To be inclusive is the key to preserve the history of all, not just the chosen few.

Ernest Koegl.

Henrico.

