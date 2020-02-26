Toss litter in trash can,

not along roadways

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We desperately need another Lady Bird Johnson, who joined forces with Keep America Beautiful and championed the Highway Beautification Act in 1965. I can’t be the only person who notices the increase of trash on roadways and in parking lots. This is not to tell the counties and cities to do a better job of cleaning up; this is to tell the citizens of our community to stop littering. It’s time to bring all of the “save the world” organizations closer to home — save our city and surrounding counties. Let’s clean up our act, folks!

Jane Rothrock.

Glen Allen.

