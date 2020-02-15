Toxicologist, staff on

front line of drug crisis

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Our state is fortunate to have the nationally recognized expertise of Dr. Rutherfoord "Ruddy" Rose, chief of clinical toxicology at VCU Medical Center and director of the Virginia Poison Center.

RTD reporter Mark Bowes reported that 10 workers at the Chesterfield County Jail became ill with symptoms suggestive of exposure to fentanyl. Rose and his staff methodically determined that the inmate drug contraband tested was not fentanyl.

He further ventured that the jail workers likely experienced a “psychological reaction to a perceived toxin exposure.” Such investigations and fact-based reports are routine for Rose and his staff.

The opioid and drug overdose crisis will continue to present challenges for law enforcement, first responders and the medical community. The largely unheralded work of Rose and his colleagues is critical in solving such challenges. They deserve our hearty thanks.

Al Schalow.

Midlothian.

