Trump, not Democrats,

dragging country down

Editor, Times Dispatch

In response to James Lance’s Letter to the Editor, “Move beyond tantrums to work for better America,” he stated that Democrats would rather see our country fail than succeed. I am a proud Virginian and belong to the Democratic Party. I want nothing more than to see our public servants in the House of Representatives and the Senate use positive nonpartisan tactics to work on the people’s business and actually get things done for our country.

Lance's letter, unfortunately, echoes the opinions of many citizens who have been influenced by “faux” news outlets demonizing Democrats. Democrats are not the enemy. President Donald Trump’s divisive twitter tantrum rants attacking legitimate, long-term public servants and members of the press have done far more damage to our republic than any Democrat I know.

Our national infrastructure is crumbling, yet Trump reportedly has spent $127 million (and counting) of the people’s money playing golf. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are on the chopping block in his 2021 budget. Many of Trump’s supporters are the very people that rely on these safety nets.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi eloquently and silently communicated the way many of us are feeling by ripping up Trump's State of the Union address in full view of the TV cameras. She diplomatically extended her hand to Trump at the beginning of his address. Undiplomatically, he refused to shake it.

“We The People” are fed up with the current administration and the state of politics, which has made the United States a global laughingstock. The Republican Party is no longer the party of Lincoln and needs a refresh. If voters do not turn out this November, our country might well go the way of the Roman Empire: onto failure with a gradual fall into a state of no recovery or return.

Philise Conein.

Richmond.

