Trump's Middle East

plan is outrageous

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The most outrageous aspect of President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan is not the plan's content — outrageous as that is — but rather the president's assumption he has the authority to dictate any plan to address the Israel-Palestine conflict. The only such authority is the United Nations, which Trump declares to be irrelevant.

In advance of U.N. debate and action on Trump's plan, the U.N.'s representative Michael Lynk stated: "The Palestinian statelet envisioned by the American plan would be scattered archipelagos of noncontiguous territory surrounded by Israel, with no external borders, no control over its airspace, no right to a military to defend its security, no geographic basis for a viable economy, no freedom of movement, and with no ability to complain to international judicial forums against Israel or the United States."

This plan makes mockery of every concept of democracy on which our nation is based. It should be denounced by all U.S. citizens who want our country to stand strongly for peace and justice, between Israelis and Palestinians and throughout the world.

Charles Robideau.

Midlothian.

