Trump's Middle East
plan is outrageous
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The most outrageous aspect of President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan is not the plan's content — outrageous as that is — but rather the president's assumption he has the authority to dictate any plan to address the Israel-Palestine conflict. The only such authority is the United Nations, which Trump declares to be irrelevant.
In advance of U.N. debate and action on Trump's plan, the U.N.'s representative Michael Lynk stated: "The Palestinian statelet envisioned by the American plan would be scattered archipelagos of noncontiguous territory surrounded by Israel, with no external borders, no control over its airspace, no right to a military to defend its security, no geographic basis for a viable economy, no freedom of movement, and with no ability to complain to international judicial forums against Israel or the United States."
This plan makes mockery of every concept of democracy on which our nation is based. It should be denounced by all U.S. citizens who want our country to stand strongly for peace and justice, between Israelis and Palestinians and throughout the world.
Charles Robideau.
Midlothian.
"but rather the president's assumption he has the authority to dictate any plan to address the Israel-Palestine conflict."
When did the CIC "dictate" terms to anyone? It's a plan - a template.
No rational person believes that you can negotiate in good faith with an entity that denies the other party's right to exist. But we have to start somewhere - right?
Excellent comment by Mr. Robideau. Not only is it not within our purview to grant the Israelis ANY rights, but much less the right to steal land from a third party. This so-called “peace” plan is supported by America and Israel and vehemently opposed by the rest of the global community. It will not stand. All it does right now is mark Israel as a thieving bully, makes the Palestinian look like victims, and America as the handmaidens of a lawless land grab.
