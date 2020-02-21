TSA agents deserve to
be on General Schedule
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a member of the American Federation of Government Employees and a proud federal employee who works every day to keep the American traveling public safe. I write this letter solely in my personal capacity, and as a member of the community. My co-workers and I put our lives on the line every day to ensure that travelers make it to their destinations safely, but the low pay and morale make our job of securing our airports even more difficult.
Everyone on Capitol Hill knows something needs to be done to help the employees of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), but nothing has been done to fix the problem. Now is the time.
The answer is simple: TSA officers should be on the General Schedule (GS) pay schedule and they should have Title 5 rights.
The TSA is essential to keeping our travelers safe. Not paying them the wages they deserve and denying them the rights that all other federal employees enjoy will not make America great again — those policies will put all of us at risk. I urge Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to support, co-sponsor and vote "yes" on Senate Bill 944. I urge them to do everything in their power to stand with the dedicated officers of the TSA.
Scott Robinson.
Portsmouth.
