Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Last week, while preparing to enjoy a robust debate on the legal definition of speeding at the Greensville County Courthouse in Emporia, I found myself looking out the window at a statue of a Confederate soldier standing in front of the courthouse. It is intimidating enough to walk into a courthouse to face a judge under any circumstance, but I found that I could not even begin to imagine how I would feel if I were black and had to pass a Confederate monument while going into court with the hope of seeking some form of justice. How could I ever think that the system is not stacked against me when the very institution that is supposed to defend and protect me displays that which, historically, has enslaved and oppressed me?
So what to do with the monuments here in Richmond? The simple answer is to tear them down. But by doing so, do we erase history or do we free ourselves from its chains? Is there a compromise? I suggest that Richmond leave the existing monuments while adding information and historical context to each one. Then, erect monuments of significant Union leaders such as President Abraham Lincoln or Gen. Ulysses Grant along with accurate histories to tell the story of the Civil War from both sides. Imagine standing on Monument Avenue looking at Gen. Robert E. Lee and then turning toward Meadow Street and seeing Grant facing him down. I don't think anyone could escape some sort of emotion. Make Monument Avenue an outdoor museum from Glenside Drive to Stuart Circle. Think of this as an opportunity to promote healing, honor those who abolished slavery, tell the world we can acknowledge our painful past, apologize, forgive and move on.
Mark Busser.
Richmond.
