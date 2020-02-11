Unexpected travel woes
for well-prepared flyer
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When I got to the front of the TSA PreCheck line prior to a recent airline flight, I had my Global Entry card and passport at the ready. I was asked if I had any metal in my body. I answered I had a knee replacement, and was sent to the "full body scan" line. After going through that scan, I was taken to a side room, had to remove my shoes, my purse was inspected, my shoes were inspected and my carry-on bag was almost torn apart. I am a grandmother in my 80s and I feel the TSA agents discriminated against me because I am an older person.
Almost everyone I know who is older than 70 has had a knee, hip or another joint replaced. I followed all the rules to go through the PreCheck line, with my Global Entry card, my passport and a military ID. What happened to me was very wrong.
Molly Wroth.
White Stone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
They probably "profiled" you so as to make it look less ominous for them the next time they give a second look to someone in a demographic group more commonly associated with airline terror attacks.
The same thing happened to my 5'1" aunt when she was in her early seventies.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.