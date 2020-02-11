Unexpected travel woes

for well-prepared flyer

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When I got to the front of the TSA PreCheck line prior to a recent airline flight, I had my Global Entry card and passport at the ready. I was asked if I had any metal in my body. I answered I had a knee replacement, and was sent to the "full body scan" line. After going through that scan, I was taken to a side room, had to remove my shoes, my purse was inspected, my shoes were inspected and my carry-on bag was almost torn apart. I am a grandmother in my 80s and I feel the TSA agents discriminated against me because I am an older person.

Almost everyone I know who is older than 70 has had a knee, hip or another joint replaced. I followed all the rules to go through the PreCheck line, with my Global Entry card, my passport and a military ID. What happened to me was very wrong.

Molly Wroth.

White Stone.

