Use pension multiplier
for other state employees
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Jeff Schapiro's recent column, "Judging pensions for judges," describes a multiplier used to determine a judge's state pension. The premise for judges being entitled to a multiplier of 1.5 to 2.5 years credited service for each year served apparently stems from the belief that lawyers typically become judges at the peak of their careers, cutting short their prime earning years. It is thought the enhanced pension would make up for this fact.
What about all the physicians that choose to work for the commonwealth of Virginia as health directors or forensic pathologists? These doctors are earning less than their counterparts in private practice for their entire working careers, not just a small portion of their careers. Shouldn't these physicians be rewarded with some multiplier as well? Judges are entitled to get their full salary as a pension. The physicians who work for the commonwealth at a reduced rate of compensation receive only 55% of their current salary as their retirement pension.
A lawyer has a three-year law school requirement and then needs to pass the bar before he or she can practice. Most physicians complete four years of medical school and then three to five years in a residency program with additional training. They, too, have to pass medical boards as well as specialty and subspecialty board exams, something lawyers don't have to do. Shouldn't doctors who have far more education, on-the-job training and testing requirements be considered in the same way these judges are? These professionals have sacrificed higher pay for the privilege of serving the citizens of the commonwealth. The General Assembly needs to fix this discrepancy. It would be nice if they made it retroactive to help folks like me who dedicated their entire working career to the state of Virginia.
Leah Bush, MD.
New Kent.
