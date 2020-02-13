Vehicle-generated data

should belong to car owner

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent article reprinted from The Washington Post, “What does your car know about you? We hacked a Chevy to find out,” brought to light an important issue that affects drivers across the country: car data ownership.

According to the article, modern vehicles can generate up to 25 gigabytes of data per hour from sensors all over the car. New advancements in technology make the driving experience more enjoyable, convenient and safer. But a conversation must be had about who has access to and control of the data cars generate.

This issue has several implications for drivers. Like many other industries that continue to grapple with consumer data, carmakers must work to ensure drivers have control over the data their car generates. You own your car, and — by extension — should own the data it produces. We’re heading toward a future where only automakers have exclusive access to and control of this information. But when it comes to controlling car data, you should be in the driver’s seat.

It’s time for Congress to act and make car data control a driver’s right.

Paul McCarthy.

President and COO,

Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association.

Research Triangle Park, N.C.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started