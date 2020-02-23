Vote for candidates

who support environment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We should be grateful to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for his $10 billion gift to fight climate change. Of course, most of us can’t match his generosity, but collectively we can have an equal or greater effect on global warming. Simply vote on Nov. 3 for the candidates who believe in science and put fighting for the environment ahead of partisan causes.

Tim Priddy.

Henrico.

