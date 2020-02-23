Vote for candidates
who support environment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We should be grateful to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for his $10 billion gift to fight climate change. Of course, most of us can’t match his generosity, but collectively we can have an equal or greater effect on global warming. Simply vote on Nov. 3 for the candidates who believe in science and put fighting for the environment ahead of partisan causes.
Tim Priddy.
Henrico.
Maybe Bezos should give up his many world-wide mansions and jet airplanes and live like a simple multi-billionaire?
Lofty ideas, but remember that almost any issue can be accused of being a "partisan cause" by somebody.
