Editor, Times-Dispatch:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has done a major disservice to this country by moving forward with impeachment strictly along party lines. Not only has she established a very dangerous precedent by moving forward with the impeachment vote with virtually no support from the opposition party, but she also has served to further inflame the partisan divisions between both parties.
We have very few independent thinkers in Congress as evidenced by the fact that all members are expected to toe the party line or face severe retribution by party leaders (not to mention the media). Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who broke ranks and voted independently based upon what he thought was the right thing to do, is being excoriated by his fellow Republicans. But there is no question that if/when a high-profile Democrat similarly breaks ranks, he/she likewise will be lambasted.
Bottom line: We need to elect more independents, who are not beholden to political parties.
Gary S. Powers.
Henrico.
Gary -- There are millions of "independent" folks out here who don't toe the party line(s). Many of us are Libertarians, conservatives, classical liberals or something other than staunch Republicans or Democrats.
Gary S. Powers,
Are you not paying attention? Impeachments have always been partisan...Every single one. Romney is not a great man of virtue but in this case he was courageous and took a principled stand. You're naive at best,...
