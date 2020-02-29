Well-written letter
is a model for all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent William Nolley's letter, "Unions should not control government," in Saturday's RTD is a model for how to compose an argument. Our republic would be better served if more citizens could think and write as well as Nolley.
Arnold Ellis III.
Richmond.
