Writers get failing grade
in history, government
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After reading the seven Letters to the Editor concerning the Electoral College in the Feb. 21 edition, it now makes perfect sense to me how our nation could possibly have elected a president who is as poorly informed as Donald Trump as all letter writers earned an F in American history and U.S. government.
The Electoral College was not created to ensure parity between large and small states. That is pure mythology invented out of thin air by the Republican/Fox News disinformation machine to give cover to their election cheating.
As a history and political science graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University and a former teacher of both subjects, I would strongly recommend that anyone tempted to parrot right-wing propaganda should read Federalist Paper No. 68, which delves into the Founding Fathers' reasons for the Electoral College — which, again, has nothing to do with the disinformation found in all seven of Friday's letters.
Bob Harrison.
Mechanicsville.
We were formed as a union of individual states hence the electoral process where each state has its own result in the Presidential election rather than totaling all votes across the country.
~~~ Bob ~~~ casts aspersions - but leaves no clue as to what he's referring to.
What ARE the odds...
