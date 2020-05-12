Frivolous lawsuits could
harm economic recovery
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If frivolous legal claims against employers pertaining to COVID-19 become a reality, it could cripple business, affect coworkers’ livelihoods and limit consumer product availability before lining the pockets of unscrupulous lawyers.
Legislative remedies are being considered, but perhaps a better way of combating the threat is to require anyone filing a lawsuit pertaining to the virus agree to pay attorney fees and court costs for both parties should they lose the case. Fewer cases would be filed if this risk had to be confronted.
Robert C. Layton.
Glen Allen.
