Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After Iran's missile strikes on U.S. military forces at Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq, Tehran announced that Americans had been wounded. President Donald Trump went on national TV and said no Americans were hurt.
It turns out that Iran was right and Trump was not telling the truth. It’s a sad state of affairs when our adversary is more honest than our president.
Mike Giletto.
Henrico.
The flip side to that is that quite a few Democrats probably like the Iranian mullahs better than Trump and most Republicans in Congress.
