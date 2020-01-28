Altruistic educators
worthy of honoring
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent of the Day Ben Ragsdale's letter stating the case for honoring Henry Marsh with naming a Richmond public school after him failed to mention that upon Marsh's resignation from the state Senate, he landed one of the top political plums for a legislative retiree — appointment as a commissioner to the state Alcoholic Beverage control Board (a part-time gig) for $124,000 a year (not a bad retirement package).
Members of both parties have been able to land plum positions in the commonwealth's bureaucracy that have allowed them to add their legislative years to their years in the high-paying positions to enhance their state pensions.
With all the controversies surrounding school names, there are many altruistic educators to honor rather than self-serving politicians.
R. Dwight Payne.
North Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.